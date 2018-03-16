

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old Toronto man has been pronounced dead in hospital after a collision in Richmond Hill.

It happened on 16th Avenue near Bayview Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

York Regional Police said a single vehicle struck a parked car.

Reports from the scene suggest the vehicle rolled into some trees.

The driver – the sole occupant of the vehicle – was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

16th Avenue has been closed in both directions in the area as police investigate the fatal collision.