Man dead after police shoot two people in Markham, Ont.

A man is dead and another person has been injured after police shot two people in Markham on Friday, the province’s police watchdog says.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Eyer Drive, near Rodick and Macrill roads.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital, according to officials.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. More to come…