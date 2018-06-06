

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting inside an Etobicoke home late Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a residence in the area of Birmingham Street and Bradham Path, near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police said they were called to the area after receiving multiple calls about gunshots in the neighbourhood and when they arrived, they found a man inside a home suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

The homicide unit has taken over the case and no arrests have been made.

Investigators have not provided any information about possible suspects.

The name and age of the victim have not been released but police say a most-mortem exam will be conducted later today.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.