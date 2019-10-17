Man dead after North York shooting
Toronto police are investigating a shooting at Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road that left a man with serious injuries. (CTV News Toronto)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:43PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:34PM EDT
A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting in North York.
Police said the incident happened near Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills road around 7.40 p.m.
A man was discovered on scene suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
According to police, the 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital by his friends in serious condition where he later succmbed to his injuries.
Multiple suspects have fled the scene, police said.
This is a developing story. More to come.