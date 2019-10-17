

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting in North York.

Police said the incident happened near Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills road around 7.40 p.m.

A man was discovered on scene suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, the 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital by his friends in serious condition where he later succmbed to his injuries.

Multiple suspects have fled the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. More to come.