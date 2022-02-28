A man is dead after an interaction with police in Niagara Falls on Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.

According to the SIU, police were called just after 2 p.m. to the area of Hiram Street and River Road, which is located just under the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

"Investigation has revealed that an adult male was involved in an interaction with Niagara Parks Police," the SIU said Monday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, the SIU said. Details about what led up to the incident have not been released.

According to Niagara police, there are a number of road closures relating to the incident and people are being urged to avoid the area.

The SIU is an arm's length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death or serious injury.