Man dead after industrial accident on Brampton jobsite

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident in Brampton on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Orenda and Dixie roads at around 7:30 a.m. for reports of an industrial accident in the area, police confirmed.

Details of the incident have not been released but police said one male worker was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene, investigators said in a tweet.