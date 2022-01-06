A man has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday night.

Toronto police said it happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a male pedestrian without vital signs.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No description has been released.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for hours as police investigate the incident.