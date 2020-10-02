TORONTO -- One man has died following a house fire in the city's Scarborough Junction neighbourhood.

The fire broke out at a residence on Cleta Drive, in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Kennedy Road, shortly after 7 a.m.

"The crews when they arrived they did find fire in the basement. The fire was quickly knocked down," Toronto Fire Acting District Chief Colin Giffin told CP24 at the scene on Friday morning.

"At the time when they were doing their primary searches, there was a deceased occupant found in the basement."

A second person was assessed by paramedics but their condition is not known at this time.

"There was one other occupant in the home. That occupant was outside ont eh street when the fire crews arrived," Giffin said. "That person has been transported to hospital."

Giffin added that multiple fires were found in the basement when crews arrived on scene.

"There were fires in two or three different locations in the basement. They were smaller fires and they were quickly put out," he said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause and origin of the deadly fire.