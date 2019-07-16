Man dead after drowning in backyard pool at Hamilton home
Paramedics in Hamilton rush the 30-year-old man into a waiting ambulance before taking him to hospital.
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 8:20AM EDT
A man has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Hamilton, police say.
Authorities said a 30-year-old man was found without vital signs at a home on Proctor Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the homeowner performed CPR on the man before he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The man’s drowning comes just days after a 33-year-old woman died in Lake Ontario trying to save her six-year-old son who was swept away from shore.
An 89-year-old man also drowned on Monday after being pulled from a pool in a Burlington apartment.