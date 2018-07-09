

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man from Milton, Ont. has died after a collision involving two trucks on Highway 403 near Mavis Road in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that a truck was on the shoulder of the highway getting work done on its tires when it was struck by another truck hauling a septic tank.

Peel paramedics reported that one person was transported to hospital without vital signs around 2:20 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second person was transported to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Schmidt said previously that officers received reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way down the roadway prior to the collision.

“We don’t know if that is connected at all at this point,” he said on Periscope.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed. Eastbound traffic will be forced off on Mavis Road.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation said there was fluid on the highway and the closure was expected to last two to three hours.

Westbound lanes are open, but Schmidt said there are delays “due to the visual distraction” of the collision.

Witnesses are being asked to contact the Port Credit division of the OPP.