Man dead after car flips into ditch in Burlington, Ont.

A 74-year-old man is dead following a crash near Burlington Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at the Highway 403 westbound ramp to Highway 6 South at around 11 a.m.

The vehicle appears to have rolled over into a ditch.

A 74-year-old man from Brantford was found deceased at the scene, police said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of a medical episode that caused the crash.

The ramp to Highway 6 South is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.