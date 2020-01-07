TORONTO -- Police say that a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 403 Tuesday night in Mississauga.

The incident happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Hurontario Street, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

It’s unclear why the man was walking on the highway at the time of the incident.

As a result, all eastbound lanes on Highway 403 are blocked at Mavis Road.

This is a developing story. More to come.