Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Clarington
CTV News Toronto Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 8:17PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:18PM EST
Durham police are investigating a fatal collision in Clarington on Sunday evening.
TORONTO -- A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of Clarington, Durham police say.
It happened in the area of Highway 2 and Brownsville Road North just before 7 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have closed the highway between Golf Course Road and Brownsville Road for investigation.