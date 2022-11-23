Man dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto

A man is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue.

One witness who spoke to CTV News Toronto said the man was struck and dragged by a truck, before becoming trapped under the vehicle.

Emergency services pronounced the man dead on the scene, and Toronto Fire says they are working to extricate the victim.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, they say.