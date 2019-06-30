

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after an apparent shooting at a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police say that they were called to Orchid Nightclub on Peter Street near Adelaide Street at around 2:55 a.m.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was located inside the club, according to police. He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but succumbed to his injuries sometime overnight.

Police say that homicide detectives are investigating.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.