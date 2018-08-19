

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 29-year-old man has been pronounced dead after an apparent drowning at a swimming pool in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

It happened at a swimming pool in an apartment complex near Dundas Street East and Queen Frederica Drive.

Peel police said the man, who was an inexperienced swimmer, told his sister that he wanted to practice his swimming at around noon.

Surveillance video from the pool area showed the man circling the perimeter of the pool while holding onto the edge. However within moments of letting go, he went under the water, police said.

He was discovered at around 2:50 p.m. when emergency crews were called to the scene.

Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.