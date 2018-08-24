

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has died after what police say was an altercation between two men in Malvern.

Officers responded to reports of an assault at Melham Court and Melford Drive, near Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police said they found one man with an upper body injury. They said the man was unconscious and not breathing, suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide has been notified.

Police say that a suspect fled the scene.

More to come.