TORONTO -- A man is dead and three other victims are in hospital following an overnight collision in Mississauga.

On Saturday, Peel police responded to reports of a collision involving two vehicles near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four victims.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries and a man and a woman were taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The Major Collision Bureau is on scene investigating.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710.