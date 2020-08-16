Advertisement
Man critically injured in stabbing in North York
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 11:10PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 16, 2020 11:25PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed in North York. (CP24/Michael Nguyen)
TORONTO -- A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood Sunday night.
It happened on Cherrylawn Avenue and Millport Drive, in the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West, around 10:20 p.m.
Police said they located a man with stab wounds to his upper body.
He was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect information has been released.