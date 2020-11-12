TORONTO -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a plaza in Thornhill Thursday evening.

York Regional Police were called to the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street just after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Dave Wagniere said the shooting happened in the parking lot.

“It was very busy when this occurred,” he said.

The victim, Wagniere said, entered a restaurant after he was shot.

Police have no suspect information at this time. Wagniere noted that it is unclear if the suspect or suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.

He said officers are speaking to those who were in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Two witnesses who live in the area told CP24 they were walking by the plaza when they heard gunshots.

“I feel unsafe that this is happening all the time,” one witness said, adding that there was another shooting two weeks ago.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.