Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road, at around 4:45 a.m.

Paramedics say they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

No details about a suspect have been released.

This is a developing news story.