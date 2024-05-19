Man critically injured in North York shooting, white sedan seen fleeing area

A man has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Sunday night in North York.

The incident happened in the Glenfield-Jane Heights neighbourhood, near Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive, just east of Jane Street.

Toronto police said that around 10 p.m. they were called to that area for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a male with gunshots wounds.

He was taken to the hospital via emergency run, they said.

Toronto paramedics said that they transported an adult male patient to a trauma centre. They described the man's injuries as life-threatening.

A white sedan was seen fleeing the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.