Man critically injured in North York hit-and-run, police say
A male pedestrian was critically injured after he was struck in a hit-and-run in North York.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 7:40AM EDT
An elderly man was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in North York.
The incident occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Dufferin Street.
Paramedics say the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police have not released a description of the vehicle that left the scene.
The area was closed to traffic this morning for the investigation but has since reopened.