Man critically injured in hit-and-run in Markham: police
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:07PM EDT
A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after he was struck by a driver in Markham on Saturday night.
York Regional Police say they were called to Birchmount Road and Royal Crest Court, north of 14th Avenue, at 9:46 p.m. for a report of a man hit by a vehicle.
They arrived to find a pedestrian in critical condition. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The vehicle involved was last seen heading northbound on Birchmount Road.
It was described as a mid-size SUV, possibly light grey in colour.
Police collision investigators are now at the scene.
Birchmount Road was closed between 14th Avenue and Royal Crest Court for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.