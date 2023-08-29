Man critically injured in downtown assault: Toronto police

A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in the city’s downtown core on Monday night, Toronto police say.

According to police, the incident occurred on King Street West and Portland Street, located just east of Bathurst Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported one victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact police at 416-808-1400.