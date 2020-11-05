TORONTO -- One man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Police say preliminary information suggests that there was an altercation between the victim and several others in Barbara Hall Park, near Church and Wellesley streets, shortly after 3 a.m.

The victim was subsequently stabbed multiples times, police say.

The victim, who is believed to be 40 years old, began to flee following the attack but collapsed in the intersection of Church and Wellesley streets, police say.

Officers who first arrived on scene administered first aid and paramedics then transported the victim to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening but police say the victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say they are securing video surveillance footage from the area.