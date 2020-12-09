TORONTO -- A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in North York.

Toronto police were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard, east of Allen Road, shortly after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with stab wounds.

Police say the victim has been rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

At least two suspects fled in a vehicle that was located a short time later.

Two women who were in the vehicle have been taken into custody.

A third suspect described as a Black male, five-foot-11 with a muscular build, fled the scene on foot.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket with fur on the hood and golden slippers.

Police say he was last seen eastbound on Wilson Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.