

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga early this morning.

It happened near Acorn Place and Elia Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Peel police say the man was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Peel police’s criminal investigations bureau remains at the scene and officers are currently interviewing witnesses.