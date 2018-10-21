Man critically injured after Scarborough shooting
One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 6:35AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 21, 2018 8:54AM EDT
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in very serious condition this morning after a shooting in Scarborough.
It happened near Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road.
Toronto Paramedics say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.