TORONTO -- A man is in critical condition after he jumped onto the back of a moving truck, fell off and hit his head in East York overnight Saturday.

Toronto police said the incident happened near O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

Police said they found the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, unconscious on a roadway, and he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

COLLISION:

O'Connor Dr + Donlands Av

**2:16 am**

- Man jumped onto the back of a moving truck

- Fell off + struck his head

- Found unconscious

- Officers assisting EMS with emergency run

- Man in critical condition

- Officers looking for driver + white cube van#GO2497348

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 28, 2019

The driver of the white cube van kept going and left the scene without speaking to police.

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, police said that investigators believe the driver may not be aware of what happened.

“The driver of the van may not have known the man was on the back of the van but we would still like to speak with him,” police said.

The intersection was closed for an extended period while police investigated at the scene. It reopened shortly after 8 a.m.