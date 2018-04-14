

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm fire at a home in Scarborough’s Tam O’Shanter neighbourhood this morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. at a house on Earlton Road, near Birchmount Road and Highway 401.

Before firefighters were able to knock down the blaze, the roof of the residence partially collapsed, Toronto Fire said.

One person was rescued from the home and taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. Paramedics told CP24 that the victim is believed to be a man in his 60s.

Three people made it out of the house on their own.

A fire investigator is on scene and will be looking into the cause and origin of the fire.

It is unclear if the Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.