TORONTO -- A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a motorist in Mississauga late on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to Britannia Road West and Mavis Road at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries after he was hit by the driver of a silver sedan.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene.

Britannia Road West was closed for some time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.