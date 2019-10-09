Man critically injured after being hit by car in Mississauga
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision near Dundas Street and Cawthra Road on Oct. 9, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 1:06PM EDT
A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred around Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim pinned underneath a vehicle. Police said that officers were able to extract the man and he was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.
Peel Regional Police’s Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene.
Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the collision.