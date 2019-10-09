

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim pinned underneath a vehicle. Police said that officers were able to extract the man and he was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Peel Regional Police’s Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the collision.