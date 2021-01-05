TORONTO -- A man is fighting for his life in hospital after two tractor trailers collided on Highway 401 in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

The OPP says that sometime before 3 a.m. two tractor trailers struck each other in the eastbound express lanes and struck the Allen Road overpass, with one of the two vehicle briefly catching fire.

Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah said one of tractor trailers was pulled over on the shoulder, just east of the ramp to the collector lanes, when a second tractor trailer struck a nearby barrier and debris from that crash hit the first tractor trailer, knocking it sideways.

Firefighters had to extricate one driver whose leg was pinned inside his cab.

He was removed without vital signs and rushed to Sunnybrook hospital for treatment where he remains in critical condition.

The OPP said the Highway 401 eastbound express lanes are closed from east of Highway 400 to Allen Road.

Dunnah said Ministry of Transportation officials are working to assess the structural strength of the Allen overpass.

They say cleanup may last well into the morning rush hour.

“We don’t want to rush and lose any potential evidence but we will get it done as quickly as we can,” Dunnah said.