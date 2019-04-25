Man critically hurt after being found with 'multiple' gunshot wounds in Mississauga
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 8:19AM EDT
A man is in critical condition after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mississauga this morning.
According to Peel police, the man was located outside an industrial building near Matheson Boulevard and Hurontario Street at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
No arrests have been made. There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or suspects.
Police are on scene investigating.