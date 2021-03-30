TORONTO -- A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Oakville.

Halton police said they were called to Clearview Park, near Wynten Way, at around 7 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

An adult male was subsequently transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, Halton paramedics told CP24.

There was a heavy police presence in the park following the stabbing. Police released few details about the incident but said that there was "no threat to public safety."

Police said they are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of the park at the time of the stabbing and who witnessed any unusual behaviour.