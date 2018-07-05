

The Canadian Press





NEWMARKET, Ont. -- A 31-year-old man who killed two people and wounded two others in a shooting at cafe north of Toronto will spend at least 50 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Jason Hay was found guilty on May 18 of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Maria Voci and 24-year-old Christopher Desimone, both of Vaughan, Ont., and two counts of attempted murder.

Hay was sentenced on Wednesday in a Newmarket, Ont., court to two consecutive life terms and two concurrent life terms in prison.

Voci and Desimone were pronounced dead at the scene after four people were shot at the Moka Cafe in Vaughan on the morning of June 24, 2015.

Two other men were injured, but have not been identified by police to ensure their safety.

Police had said a gaming operation was being run at the cafe at the time.

A getaway car, which police said had been stolen from Napanee, Ont., a few days before the shooting, was found abandoned in a Toronto parking lot about a week after the incident.

Hay was arrested on Aug. 14, 2015, when police stopped a vehicle that was travelling north on Highway 400.