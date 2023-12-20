TORONTO
Toronto

Man chases after would-be car thieves before suspects crash near Highway 401: Toronto police

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Toronto police say they are searching for would-be car thieves who crashed their SUV on Wednesday morning after the owner of the vehicle they were trying to steal chased them for several kilometres.

According to investigators, the owner of a vehicle spotted suspects trying to steal his vehicle in the area of Eglinton and Midland avenues at around 3 a.m. The owner, police said, chased the suspects away and then began to follow them.

At some point, the suspects crashed their Honda CRV in the area of Highway 401 and Victoria Park. Police said they fled on foot prior to the arrival of officers and have not been located.

The SUV has been seized for forensic examination, police confirmed.

