Man charged with voyeurism after allegedly recording kids in London park
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:17PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police say a man has been charged with voyeurism after a month-long investigation in London, Ont.
London police say a man was seen secretly recording young children on his phone in a local park on July 9.
They say they arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday after the internet child exploitation unit investigated.
He's been charged with one count of voyeurism.
He's set to appear in court in October.