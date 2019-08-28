

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police say a man has been charged with voyeurism after a month-long investigation in London, Ont.

London police say a man was seen secretly recording young children on his phone in a local park on July 9.

They say they arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday after the internet child exploitation unit investigated.

He's been charged with one count of voyeurism.

He's set to appear in court in October.