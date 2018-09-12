

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of his own 50-year-old father.

An altercation broke out between the family members at around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Martin Grove Road and Redgrave Drive, Toronto police said.

Both were stabbed over the course of the fight, leaving the older victim unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he died of his injuries on scene.

Shocked family members flocked to the scene shortly after they received word of the ordeal. The victim was identified by his brother as Ameer Saib.

Police say the suspect, though seriously injured, got into a vehicle and took off after the fight.

Shortly after, police responded to a collision in the Highway 401 and Islington Avenue area where they found an injured man.

“There was a multi-vehicle collision,” the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which is now involved in the case, wrote in a statement.

“When police officers approached one of the vehicles involved in the collision, they saw a 20-year-old man with injuries. The officers extracted the man from the vehicle and had him transported to hospital.”

As of Tuesday night, he was considered to be in serious condition.

Police said a woman believed to be the suspect’s mother was hurt when she tried to break up the fight. It’s not clear what kind of injuries she sustained.

A suspect identified as Noah Saib was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder.

He is due to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the fight to contact investigators.

This is the city’s 76th homicide of 2018.