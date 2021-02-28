A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Scarborough Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Aevnue just before 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man with “obvious injuries.” He was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Rupert Brown of Toronto.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. Police said Toronto resident Leahain Malcolm was charged with second-degree murder.

“Investigators are requesting residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area, to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.