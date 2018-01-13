

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have charged a 24-year-old Toronto man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a North York park this past summer.

The body of 31-year-old Virgil Jack was found half-submerged in a stream in Derrydowns Park on Aug. 19.

An autopsy later revealed that Jack sustained multiple penetrating wounds, resulting in her death.

At the time, Det. Terry Browne called Jack’s death “particularly violent” and expressed “great concern” over the fact that whoever was responsible for it remained outstanding.

“We think for someone to have inflicted those type of injuries, if it occurred in this area, we think someone would have heard or seen something,” he said in making a public appeal for information.

Nicholas Johnson, 24, of Toronto, was arrested on Jan. 11. He appeared in court on Friday where he was remanded into custody until his next appearance.