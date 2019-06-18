

The Canadian Press





HALIBURTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after a body was found in a home in Haliburton, Ont.

They say police were called to the home shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

There, officers found a deceased male.

They did not say how old the victim was or how he may have died.

Officers say a 33-year-old man from Haliburton was charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.