

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a community centre in Riverside last week.

Police say they were called to an alleyway near Queen Street East and Saulter Street around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 5.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man behind the Ralph Thornton Community Centre.

An autopsy was ordered after a coroner reported that the body showed signs of trauma. Police said that it appeared as though the body had been there for several days.

Police identified the victim on Sunday as 67-year-old Clark Sissons of Toronto.

The death was originally labeled as “suspicious” by police and homicide investigators were notified. It was later determined that Sissons had been murdered.

A suspect, who has been identified by investigators as Allan Alexander MacDonald, was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the case.

He is being charged with second-degree murder, and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.