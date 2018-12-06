Man charged with drunk driving after going through coffee drive-thru
Cup of coffee
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 2:10PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 6, 2018 2:34PM EST
NORTH PERTH, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man looking for a caffeine infusion has been charged with drunk driving.
They say the man was leaving a coffee drive-thru in North Perth, Ont., early Thursday morning when a concerned citizen called police.
Investigators say that when officers arrived at the drive-thru, they realized the man's ability to drive was hindered.
They say the 47-year-old from Brussels, Ont., was arrested.
He's been charged with impaired driving.