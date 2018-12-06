

The Canadian Press





NORTH PERTH, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man looking for a caffeine infusion has been charged with drunk driving.

They say the man was leaving a coffee drive-thru in North Perth, Ont., early Thursday morning when a concerned citizen called police.

Investigators say that when officers arrived at the drive-thru, they realized the man's ability to drive was hindered.

They say the 47-year-old from Brussels, Ont., was arrested.

He's been charged with impaired driving.