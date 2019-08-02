Man charged with child luring after month-long investigation
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 12:29PM EDT
Provincial police have charged a man from Mississauga following a one-month child luring investigation.
OPP say they arrested the 28-year-old on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city.
They say officers seized multiple electronic devices for examination.
The suspect has been charged with luring a person under 16-years-old for a sexual purpose.
He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.
Police allege they began investigating a man communicating over the internet with a young person for a sexual purpose in July.