

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old Toronto man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in a parking lot in east Brampton two years ago that left a motorcycle club member with “life-altering” injuries.

Peel Regional Police say that on June 4, 2017, just before 4 p.m., a 41-year-old Brampton man was at a plaza in the area of The Gore and Ebenezer roads for a meeting of a local motorcycle club.

The victim became involved in an altercation with an armed suspect who allegedly drew a handgun and fired, striking the victim once.

The victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in Toronto and investigators said his injuries were “life-altering.”

On Wednesday, police said a suspect identified as Andre Martin was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Later on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant on a home in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street and allegedly located a loaded handgun and several extended capacity magazines.

Martin was charged with five additional weapons offences.

He appeared in court in Brampton on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-3311, ext. 2133.