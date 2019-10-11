

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman early Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing shortly after 3 a.m. in a parking lot north of Highway 7 near New Hunington Road in the city of Vaughan.

Officers were then directed to a nearby hospital where a female victim had been admitted suffering from stab wounds.

Police said that the victim drove herself to hospital following the incident, where she remains.

According to police, the female victim met the male suspect, who was known to her, in the parking lot. That’s when an altercation occurred and the female was stabbed.

The male suspect then arrived at the hospital a short time later and was placed under arrest.

Police said the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.