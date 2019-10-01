

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old man is now facing a slew of charges after a woman was stabbed in North York on Monday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Pleasant Avenue, on the north side of Goulding Park, for a report of a man brandishing a knife.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a female victim, believed to be in her 30s, suffering from multiple knife wounds. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Following a brief search of the area where the initial call came in from, police were able to locate a male suspect “with the assistance of several citizens.”

Stabbing:

The male suspect has been located, he is now in custody.^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2019

Sen Yang has been charged in connection with the investigation. He is now facing six charges, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Yang was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.