

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting in York’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood.

The incident occurred around 5:10 a.m. at an after-hours club near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A few days later, police issued a warrant for a suspect they identified as Leo Soloman Martin of Toronto.

Martin was taken into custody by a member of the Toronto Police Service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force on Wednesday, police said.

He has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences, including attempted murder, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, and possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence.

Martin was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

None of the charges has been proven in court.