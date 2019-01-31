Man charged with attempted murder after New Year’s Day shooting in York
Leo Soloman Martin, 28, is seen in this image provided by Toronto Police Service.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 4:28PM EST
A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting in York’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood.
The incident occurred around 5:10 a.m. at an after-hours club near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A few days later, police issued a warrant for a suspect they identified as Leo Soloman Martin of Toronto.
Martin was taken into custody by a member of the Toronto Police Service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force on Wednesday, police said.
He has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences, including attempted murder, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, and possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence.
Martin was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
None of the charges has been proven in court.